RC Lens target Alexander Djiku to replace injured defender

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

RC Lens could look to sign Alexander Djiku from Strasbourg as a replacement for Jonathan Gradit who looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after his injury against Troyes over the weekend.



According to reports in France, the Ghana defender is one of Lens’ main targets and could make a move for him in the January transfer window.



Djiku is under contract until 2024 and would not be against leaving Strasbourg, as he came close to joining German side Hoffenheim in the summer transfer window.



In the event of no agreement for the Ghanaian, the Northerners would have set their sights on Kiki Kouyaté of FC Metz.



The Black Stars defender is one of the highly-rated centre-backs in France and has made seven appearances this season, scoring one goal.



His move to Hoffenheim fell through because a German intermediary agency tried to take a cut of the deal's commission.