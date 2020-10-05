Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Queen of the South sign former Chelsea youth star Nortei Nortey

Nortey is an English-born Ghanaian youngster

Scottish side, Queen of the South have signed former Chelsea youth ace Nortei Nortey.



Nortey is an English-born Ghanaian youngster and the versatile 25-year-old joins on loan from Chorley.



He has also had spells with Wrexham, Solihull Moors and Dover.



Doonhamers boss Allan Johnston said: “Nortei is a versatile player, he is joining us with a view to making the right back position his own but he can also play in the middle of the park.



“He has shown up well in training and looked good in the game against Dalbeattie on Friday. “He has a real determination and brings some freshness to Scottish football”.





Nortei Nortey is the Managers latest addition to the squad. Welcome to Palmerston. > https://t.co/L5bm07xaRb pic.twitter.com/mXohtduygw — Queen of the South (@OfficialQosFC) October 5, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.