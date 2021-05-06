Queen Mantfombi Dlamini: Update about death and funeral of South African Zulu leader

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Mourners wear traditional dress as dem parade through di streets of Johannesburg to honour South Africa Zulu queen a day to her burial.



Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, 65, become interim leader of di kontri largest ethnic group last month afta di death of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini.



Di royal family neva announce di cause of di queen death.



Di family don dismiss rumours wey bin dey fly upandan say she die from poison.



Queen Mantfombi death don cause serious family palava and power struggle ova di succession.



Decision on who go now lead di Zulu nation of about 11 million pipo dey expected to come afta her funeral.



Dem go bury di queen for private ceremony for KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace for one town wey dey about 480km (300 miles) from Johannesburg on Thursday.



Tori be say heavy police presence bin dey near di palace, where dem slaughter cows to feed mourners wey gather to pay their respects.



Meanwhile, Zulu men wey carry spears and young women wey wear traditional dress gather outside one mortuary for Johannesburg.



Dem dey expected to accompany Queen Mantfombi body in preparation for di burial.



Di Zulu men wey wear leopard skin ponchos and headbands, bin dey sing and dance as dem go di mortuary.



State funeral



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa don declare state funeral for Queen Mantfombi.



Her late husband, King Zwelithini, name her regent. King Zwelithini, die from diabetes-related complications at di age of 72 on 12 March.



Di longest-reigning Zulu monarch, King Zwelithini bin get six wives and at least 26 children.



But im pick Queen Mantfombi as im successor sake of say she be di only wife with royal blood.



But some members of di royal family don carry di matter go court to challenge weda di king will dey authentic.



Di throne no get formal political power and di monarch role within South African society dey largely ceremonial. But di Zulu monarchy dey very influential dem get a yearly taxpayer-funded budget of more than $4.9m (£3.5m).



Who be Queen Mantfombi?



Queen Dlamini Zulu bin hold di highest status among di king wives, as she come from royalty.



She be di sister of Eswatini King Mswati III - Africa only absolute monarch.



Queen Dlamini Zulu get eight children - including five sons - with di late king.



Dia eldest son, 47-year-old Prince Misuzulu, na di favourite to take di throne, reports tok.



