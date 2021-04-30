Queen Mantfombi Dlamini: How South Africa Zulu Queen die one month afta she become regent

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di Zulu royal family for South Africa announce di death of dia monarch Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu just one month afta she became regent.



Queen Mantfombi, 65, become interim leader of di kontri largest ethnic group last month afta di death of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini.



Di queen prime minister tok say her death take di family by surprise and dem dey "utterly bereft".



Dem neva name a successor as ruler of di 11 million-strong nation yet.



“Na wit di deepest shock and distress di Royal Family announce di unexpected passing of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of di Zulu Nation," Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, di prime minister, tok for one statement.



He say im wan assure pipo say di Zulu nation” no go get any leadership vacuum”.



Dem bin admit Queen Mantfombi for hospital one week ago afta she suffer one unspecified illness, South African media bin report am.



Dem bin appoint her to di role on 24 March, afta her 72-year-old husband, King Zwethilini, die for hospital from diabetes-related complications..



He don rule di nation for almost 50 years - wey make am Africa longest serving monarch.



Who be Queen Mantfombi?



Queen MaDlamini Zulu bin hold di highest status among di king wives, as she come from royalty.



She be di sister of Eswatini King Mswati III - Africa only absolute monarch.



Queen MaDlamini Zulu get eight children - including five sons - with di late king.



Dia eldest son, 47-year-old Prince Misuzulu, na di favourite to take di throne, reports tok.



