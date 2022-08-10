Queen Maha: See elegant photos of Abedi Pele's wife as she turns 54

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Wednesday, August 10, 2022, marks the birthday of Maha Ayew, the wife of legendary Ghanaian and African footballer Abedi Ayew Pele.



Maha who has a Lebanese heritage was born on August 10, 1968, is celebrating her 54th birthday, a day after marking her 35th wedding anniversary with Abedi Ayew Pele.



Maha and Abedi Pele married in 1987 when the former Black Stars captain was playing in the French League for Olympique de Marseille.



Out of her 35-year-old marriage with Abedi Pele, three children have been produced, two of them are popular footballers.



Her two sons, Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew play for Qatari-based Al- Sadd and Crystal Palace in England respectively, and the only daughter in the family, Imani Ayew works as a model.



Maha's two sons have scored 42 goals in 188 appearances combined for the Black Stars.



