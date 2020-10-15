Press Releases of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Quantum Group

Quantum Terminals PLC donates medical items to the Tema General Hospital

QTPLC donates toTema General Hospital

Quantum Terminals PLC in partnership with Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) and GuarantCo (both of the PIDG group) has donated medical items worth GHs 30,000 to the Tema General Hospital.



The items include KN95 face masks, Surgical face masks, Forehead thermometers, Disinfectants, Gloves, Hand Sanitizers, Liquid hand wash soaps and Bar soaps.



Presenting the items, Head of Brands & Communication, of the Quantum Terminals PLC, Mr. Samuel Bonuedie said “We really appreciate the dedication of frontline workers in the fight against COVID- 19 in Ghana. We are therefore committed to supporting them with the needed resources to help them do their work effectively”.



Samuel Bonuedie (Brands and Commnunications)



He also thanked the EAIF and GuarantCo for partnering with Quantum Terminals PLC to provide these items to the Hospital to further protect and enable its frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus.



Receiving the items, Dr. Richard Anthony, The Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, expressed gratitude to Quantum Terminals PLC and its partners for the donation, saying that the Hospital was happy it was chosen to be the beneficiary of the items.



Dr Richard Anthony (Medical Director)



He said the items are critically needed by the staff of the Hospital to protect themselves better as they execute their work. He further admonished that it was important that we all continued to observe the Ministry of Health protocols to stem the spread of Covid-19.



These donations form part of the Quantum Terminals PLC’s commitment to fight Covid’19 and also its policy to ensure it contributes positively to all the communities in which its facilities are located.



The partnership will be making additional donations to other hospitals and health facilities as well as supporting the vulnerable in underserved communities where it operates.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.