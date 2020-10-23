Press Releases of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Quantum Terminals PLC

Quantum Terminals PLC donates medical items to hospitals, residents within Atuabo enclave

Quantum Terminals PLC, in partnership with Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) and GuarantCo (both of the PIDG), has donated medical items worth more than GHs 146,000.00 to four (4) Hospitals within the Atuabo enclave, namely Half Assini Government Hospital, Anyinasi Health Centre, Axim Hospital, and Saint Martin De Pores Hospital.



The items include KN95 face masks, Surgical face masks, Forehead thermometers, Disinfectants, Gloves, Hand Sanitizers, Liquid hand wash soaps and Bar soaps.



Mrs. Anastasia Abban, head of HR of Quantum Terminals PLC highlighted the resolve of Quantum Terminals PLC and its partners EAIF and GurantCo (of the PIDG) to contribute positively to making the life and livelihoods of people within the communities where their facilities are located better. She thanked the EAIF and GuarantCo for partnering with Quantum Terminals PLC to provide the items.



Receiving the items, Dr. Frank Agbemordzi, the Medical Superintendent of the Half Assini Government Hospital promised to put the items to good use and commended Quantum Terminals PLC, EAIF and GuarantCo for their kind gesture.



At the Axim Hospital, The Head of Administration, Mr. Mahama Wahab, who received the items on behalf of the Hospital, thanked Quantum Terminals PLC and its partners for the donation. ”These items couldn’t have come at a better time”, he said. They are very much needed in our continual fight against the Coronavirus”. He further appealed to Quantum Terminals PLC and its partners to do more for the Hospital.



Local Residents in four communities in the Atuabo enclave; Baku, Atuabo, Anokyi and Ngalekye were also beneficiaries of Facemasks and bar soaps to the tune of GHs 44,000.00 from the company and its partners. The chiefs of these communities also received special packages from the Company and lauded the efforts of Quantum Terminals PLC within the community since its inception.



These donations follow the one made to the Tema General Hospital in Tema and form part of the Quantum Terminals PLC’s commitment to fight Covid-19 and also its policy to ensure it supports and contributes positively to the vulnerable in underserved communities where it operates.









