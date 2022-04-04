Qualifying for World Cup biggest achievement of my career – Jojo Wollacott

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Ghana placed in Group H of 2022 World Cup



Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wallacott is over the moon after helping Ghana qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the fourth time.



The Swindon Town goalkeeper kept the post six times for the Black Stars in Ghana's journey to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar under both Milovan Rajevac and Otto Addo.



Jojo was exceptional, especially in the playoff games against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and to him, the willingness to make Ghanaians happy was his secret motivation throughout the qualifiers.



"I didn't realize before I went just how much expectation there is from the country and football is massive in Ghana, a lot of people follow it, so to deliver and make Ghana proud is the best feeling."



"It was probably one of the best feelings of my career," Jojo Wallacott said as reported by Joy FM.



The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and Korea Republic in the FIFA World and Ghana will begin the campaign with a game against the 2016 European Champions.







