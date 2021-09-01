Qualify to the World Cup to prove you are top players - Kurt Okraku to Black Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• GFA President Kurt Okraku has tasked the Black Stars to qualify to the World Cup
• Kurt Okraku was very tough on the players who are camping in Cape Coast
• Ghana will face Ethiopia on Friday
President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has charged the entire Black Stars team to prove their worth by qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Ghana missed out on the World Cup in 2018 after failing to qualify from their group which saw Egypt emerge as winners.
However, following that unsuccessful attempt at qualifying to their 4th World Cup tournament, the GFA president has mounted pressure on the team to ensure that they make it to the biggest football stage in the world.
Speaking to the players at their camp in Cape Coast, Kurt Okraku urged the players to show class by beating the Ethiopians in the qualifiers on Friday.
“It’s the moment I have been waiting for because perhaps this is my very first time and It’s a moment each of you should be looking up for if you’re a top player,” the GFA President said.
He added, “If any of you is not a top player this is the door you can move out, it means you don’t belong to this family. You don’t belong to the platform that confronts us this Friday.”
Kurt Okraku who was very frantic with the players noted that the World Cup is where the best assembles to showcase their talent hence the team must be ready to commit their all to qualify.
He said, “If you are a top player the World Cup is the biggest platform you can think about, where all the big players are assembled and show what they are made of.”
Adding, “If you are a top coach this is the time to show you are the best CK. The same if you are a top manager this the time to show what you have.”
According to him this was the time the whole country has been waiting for hence the team must remain resolute in their bid to qualify out of their group.
Kurt Okraku stated, “I believe each one of you here have been waiting for the time to play at the World Cup and that journey starts from here.
“It’s important that each one of us will keep our minds firmly focused on the end vision, which is qualify to the mundial. That is why we are challenged to be part of that massive platform,” he concluded.
