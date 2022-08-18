Qatar Legacy Ambassador Samuel Eto’o visits Ghana for two days as part of build up to FIFA World Cup

Soccer News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

A Qatar Legacy Ambassador Samuel Eto’o and the Supreme Committee and Legacy delegation are visiting Ghana to engage with the Football Federations, football supporters and media as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022.



This fan tour presents an opportunity to engage the passionate, vibrant Ghanaian fans, who have been steadfast in their support of Qatar and celebrate the uniqueness of the First Arab World Cup.



Samuel Eto’o is a well-known, well-respected continental hero and a former player, his presence celebrates Africa, African teams and their fans and creates a narrative linking Africa to the tournament and Qatar as host.



Eto'o played over 100 matches for the Cameroon national team, including four FIFA World Cup representations in 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014.



For many teams and fans it is the first time they will have played in Qatar, therefore Qatar Legacy seek to relay information about the country and the unique experience they will have during the tournament.



Local fans and media representatives will be able to get the most up-to-date information about the unique Qatar 2022 hosting concept, tournament readiness, accommodation, Hayya (fan ID), fan experience and other relevant topics.



The African legend is expected in Accra on Thursday, August 18, 2022.



Whiles in Ghana, Samuel Etoo and the Supreme Committee delegation will call on the President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku on Friday, August 19 in Accra to discuss issues of mutual benefit.



He will be on the Morning show of Peace FM with Kwame Sefa Kayi. The former Inter Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea attacker will later hold some other fan engagement and media activities at Purple Pub at Osu, TV3 and Joy FM as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.