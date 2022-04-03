Qatar ’22: CAF media chief, Sannie Daara details why Ghana can progress from Group H

Sports News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Media Officer for Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr. Ibrahim Sannie Daara has detailed why the Black Stars of Ghana, can qualify from the group stages of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The former Director of Communications of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), says the senior national team have what it takes to excel beyond the preliminary stages of the competition, which is scheduled to begin in November this year.



He was speaking in an interview with Evans Mensah on Top Story on Friday, in reaction to the 2022 World Cup Draw, where the Black Stars have been pitched against Portugal, Uruguay and Korean Republic in Group H.



Mr. Saani Daara indicated that, even though Ghana’s placement in Group H, poses a challenge, the team can progress if the handlers put relevant measures in place.



“It’s a good draw. All these three teams, we’ve played them before. And when we played them, we gave a good account of ourselves, and I think that with the right preparations and the right approach and praying that our squad is injury-free, we’ll be able to make it to the second round of the World Cup.



I’m very very confident. If we prepare well, we have sanity and serenity in camp and there are not distractions, the boys will be determined to be able to do something”, he said.



Mr. Daara added that, “Portugal, yes, they were in Port 1 of our group, so therefore you’ll obviously expect them to be global giants, but they’re not the giants that they were few years ago.



Most of their players that we know are ageing. Somebody like Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe and co are a bit passing their prime. So when they meet young players, it’s going to be very very difficult for them”.



Touching on the team’s fortunes in the upcoming mondial, he opined that the only team in Ghana’s group, that may upset the chances of the Black Stars will be the Korea Republic. Mr. Daara made this assertion based on how the Koreans have fared in their previous World Cup campaigns.