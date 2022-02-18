Qatar 2022 playoffs: 'We'll ensure we get a result in Ghana' - Nigeria skipper Ahmed Musah

Sports News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musah says that they will do everything possible to be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana stands in the way of Nigeria as they bid to make an appearance at the mundial after missing out the last two editions in Brazil and Russia respectively.



Nigeria appeared the most in form team at the African Cup of Nations but unfortunately they were just champions of the group stages where they won all three matches but the trophy was not given at that stage as they crashed out against Tunisia who qualified to the round of 16 as one of the best third place teams with just three points.



Ghana on the other hand exited the tournament after finishing bottom of their group that comprised Comoros, Gabon and Morocco.



Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles captain, said the team is “ready for the battle” and will ensure a favourable result is achieved.



“The FIFA World Cup is the biggest football tournament in the world, and every player wants to feature there,” he said.



“We just want the NFF to help us get enough fans into the Abuja Stadium for the second leg.



“We will go to Ghana and dig our feet and ensure we get a result. We must admit that Ghana also want to qualify and they have a strong team.”



Nigeria will face the Black Stars of Ghana in Cape Coast on March 24 before playing each other once again at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on March 27.