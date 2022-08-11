Qatar 2022: What ex president Mahama said about Kenpong Travel and Tours during courtesy call

Sports News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Former President John Mahama has showered praises on businessman Kennedy Agyepong also known as Kenpong during a courtesy call in Accra this week.



This follows a visit to the office of the former president by Kenpong Travel and Tours who have been selected to be the official travel and tour agents for Ghana ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Over the last couple of weeks, Kenpong and his travel and tour team have been visiting prominent Ghanaians to inform them about the packages available if they decide to go to the World Cup which starts in November this year.



Speaking about the competence of Kenpong to mobilize Ghanaians to go and cheer the Black Stars to victory, former president Mahama said Kenpong Travel and Tours is a credible outfit and thus has no doubts that he and his team will deliver on the mandate.



"I know of your work and we know of your ability to pull this off. I remember when I was in government we did some work together regarding taking supporters to tournaments in Brazil and Equatorial Guinea among others. This is something you do so I have no doubt about your abilities." He concluded.



The former president also charged Ghanaian football fans who will be privileged to attend the 2022 FIFA world cup in Qatar in November to comport themselves creditably and as worthy ambassadors of the country.



To this end, he requested the management of Kenpong to conscientise the supporters to be law-abiding, well-mannered & well behaved during the Qatar World Cup. The former president made the remark during a courtesy call on him by the staff and Management of Kenpong travel and tours limited in his office.



The delegation from Kenpong was led by Mr Kennedy Agyepong, the chief executive officer of the company. In his opening remarks, Mr Kennedy Agyepong informed the former president that Kenpong travel and tours had been selected by the Ministry of youth and sports to organize Ghanaian Supporters for the 2022 FIFA world in Qatar.



The purpose of the visit was to seek his blessings support and wise counsel for the World Cup project.





In conclusion. Mr Agyepong thanked the former president for the opportunity to meet him and for his kind advice. He wished him good health and long life.














