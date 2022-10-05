Qatar 2022: President Akufo-Addo affirms belief in Kenpong Travel and Tour

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Management of Kenpong Travel and Tours Limited led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kennedy Agyepong, has paid a working visit to president Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.



The purpose of the visit by Ghana's official travel agent for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to the Jubilee House earlier this was to seek the blessings of the president in their quest to mobilize Ghanaians to go and support the Black Stars in the Gulf Region.



They also informed the President who is the number one supporter of the Black Stars about the packages they have secured for Ghanaians as the official travel agent for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Kenpong Travel and Tours before their visit to the Jubilee had previously paid a courtesy call on former presidents, John Agyakum Kufour and John Dramani Mahama.



Below are travel packages available for Ghanaians as announced by Kenpong Travel and Tour ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Platinum package:



Also known as category A, the Platinum package which is the highest tier available comes with a business class flight ticket, accommodation (single occupancy in a four or five-star hotel room or villa), three Category One tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and a police report, which is a requirement for entry into Qatar for the tournament.











However, the price also depends on whether you want to be fed during your stay or not.



A platinum ticket with feeding will cost $10,610 while the platinum tickets without food will be sold at $9,210.



Gold package:



The gold package was categorized into A ($8,020) and B ($6,620) respectively.



The package includes an economy class flight ticket, accommodation (single occupancy in a four or five-star hotel room or villa), three Category Two tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, and internal transport, and a police report.







Silver Package



Just like the aforementioned packages, the silver package also comes in A and B. $6,900 for category A and $5,500 for B respectively.



The Silver package includes an economy class flight ticket, accommodation (double occupancy), three Category Two tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport, and a police report.







Bronze Package



The last package costs $6,110 (Category A) and $4,710 (Category B) and includes an economy class flight ticket, accommodation (3-4 persons to a room), three Category Two tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport, and a police report.