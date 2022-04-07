Qatar 2022: Black Stars must call up Salisu, others – Annoh-Dompreh

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has stated that the country must do whatever it takes to assemble established foreign-based players for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar.



According to him, the time has come for the Black Stars to make history at the World Cup.



He stressed that the global tournament was going to be entirely different from the qualifying matches thus skilled players such as Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Calum Hudson-Odoi and Kudus Mohammed ought to be part of the squad for the tournament.



In responding to a tweet that came with photos of the four players mentioned above, he stated: “We must do the needful to have them assembled.. This time, we must strive to make history at the world Cup..The qualification is entirely different from the real Business of playing at the World Cup!,” Annoh-Dompreh tweeted.





