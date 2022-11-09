Qatar 2022: Australia will be inspiring at the World Cup – Australian High Commissioner

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Australia’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Berenice Jones-Owen is confident the Socceroos of Australia will make an impression at the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to commence on November 20.



The Socceroos are the latest country to name their 26-man squad for the global tournament commencing on November 20 after Brazil, Costa Rica, Japan and Denmark.



Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan will captain the side in Qatar, and just like player Mathew Leckie, it will be his third FIFA World Cup appearance.



This year’s tournament will be the second FIFA World Cup for Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Jackson Irvine, Jamie MacLaren, Aaron Mooy and Bailey Wright, with seventeen players selected in a FIFA World Cup squad for the first time.



The team features nine members of the Tokyo 2020 Olyroos squad: Nathaniel Atkinson, Keanu Baccus, Thomas Deng, Cameron Devlin, Joel King, Riley McGree, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar and Mitchell Duke as the overage player.



After securing qualification for the fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup, sixth appearance in total, the Socceroos will be looking to progress through the group stages for the first time since 2006.



Class Media Group’s Joel Acheampong sat down with the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms Berenice Owen-Jones, Monday, November 7, 2022, on her country’s chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



For football, the Socceroos are in Group D alongside defending champions France, Denmark and North African country Tunisia.



Asked about the country’s chances at the mundial under gaffer Graham Arnold, Her Excellency Berenice Jones backed her country to make a statement in Qatar.



“I will say never say never, the fact that it was a really tough qualifying campaign during the qualification series for Australia to get to where they are at the moment.



“But the thing about Australian sports men is that, they have a great fighting spirit particularly when they are wearing the national colors; that’s the green and gold. They can be very inspiring at that point.



So, what I will say is “Go Socceroos,” she cheered.



Australia’s best finish at the World Cup was Germany 2006 where they finished at the Round of 16 Stage losing to Italy by a goal.



Ever since, the Socceroos have struggled to break that record appearing in the last three editions: South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.



The Socceroos will open their group D campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against defending champions France on November 22 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.