QPR to offer Albert Adomah contract extension

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

English Championship side Queens Park Rangers are keen to tie down veteran Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah down to a new contract.



The 34 year old winger has been playing very well for the West London club but his contract is due to expire in June this year.



Adomah has been attracting a lot of interest from a lot of clubs in the Championship but QPR have moved swiftly to open contract talks with the veteran.



The Championship merchant joined QPR on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest in January 2020 and has quickly become a fan's favourite.



According to multiple media reports, QPR are mulling over handing the 34 year old two year contract with is much incentivized based on appearances.



He has made 63 appearances, scoring four goals and providing eight assist since joining the team.



QPR are currently lying fourth as they chase a promotion play off spot which can give them entry to the big time.



Adomah is eyeing a third promotion to the Premier League, having previously achieved that with Middlesbrough and Aston Villa.