Putin and Biden Summit: Five tins Russia and America leaders discuss for Switzerland

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Russian Presido Vladmir Putin don hail American President Joe Biden for dia summit for Geneva say im dey well-balanced.



Dis one na afta dem bin tok for four hours from topics wey start from nuclear arms control to American accuse of Russia cyber attacks.



Putin bin throw hint say e fit dey possible say dem go get deals to exchange prisoners even as both sides agree say dia relationship bin don scata.



Dem later release joint statement wia dem say Russian-American cooperation go help reduce threat of nuclear war.



Tins wey dem tok for di meeting



Russian-American cooperation



For di meeting, di two kontris don gree say dem go return ambassadors to dia kontris again.



Dis na as Biden bin hala for di conference say dia meeting and agreement no be about trust but mutual interest.



Both kontris bin withdraw dia ambassadors early dis year and tins bin fall apart for di relationship, howeva Russia don announce say dia ambassador, Anatoly Antonov go go back America for July.



However, neither president don invite di oda to come dia kontri.



Cyber Security



Recently, America suffer two cyber attacks wey dem bin blame on top Russia head.



But for dis summit, Biden tok say dem don agree to set up working group wey go set up agreements on top how dem dey work for di cyber space.



Biden also tok say America don identify 16 cyber infrastructures dem wey dem say na part of dia touch not infrastructure and say Russia agree in principle.



'Biden dey different from Trump'



President Putin bin tok for im own press conference say Biden dey different from Donald Trump on top say e be "seasoned elder statesman".



Dis na one of di few praise wey di Russian Head of state give Biden for di meeting.



Accuse bin of don dey plenti say Russia bin interfere inside America 2016 general elections, to which both Putin and Trump don deny.



Alexei Nalvany



Putin dismiss America worry ova Alexei Nalvany wey recently do 24 day hunger strike.



E say Nalvany bin ignore di law sabi say e go go prison wen im enta back Russia afta dem bin treat am for Germany.



Nalvany don accuse oga Putin say na im order make dem poison am with nerve agent but Putin don deny am.



Human Rights



Putin say im no want make kasala like di US Capitol riots or di Black Lives Matter protest enta im kontri.



But Mr Biden shun Putin comments about Black Lives Matter say e dey 'ridiculous' as im hala say numan rights go "always dey on top di table".