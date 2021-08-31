Put away the defensive, attack mechanism – Stonebwoy tells Rex Omar, GHAMRO

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy is unhappy about how Rex Omar and some officials of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation are trying to launch a defensive and attack mechanism against him and other artists.



A few days ago, Stonebwoy shocked Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah after he disclosed how much he received as royalties from GHAMRO.



Papa Owusu Ankomah was stunned when Stonebwoy mentioned GHS¢2,000 as the amount.



Responding to some of the excuses from Rex Omar and GHAMRO, Stonebwoy in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net told them to stop throwing dust into people’s eyes.



He wrote: “Rex Omar And @Ghamro_official please put away the defensive and attack mechanism against artistes. Stop throwing dust into the eyes of the people. We have had meetings to no avail. This royalty issue has been since you were a young artiste. are you happy about the state of affairs?”





