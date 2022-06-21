Punter Charles A. wins GHC515,700.82 Betway jackpot

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: Sponsored

A lucky punter by name Charles A. has emerged the latest biggest sports betting winner with Betway after winning GHC515,700.82.



Charles A. won the amount after placing a sports bet on ten football games played over the weekend. The bet placed covered matches in the Japanese, Tanzanian, Brazilian and US leagues.



Global gaming brand, Betway confirmed the news with a recognition of Charles A’s betting prowess as this marks his second most significant win in two weeks. The post reads “Charles do am again. Back-to back paaaa. Congratulations Charles on your big win AGAIN”



Charles A last week chalked his maiden significant success with Betway after winning GHC263,198.61.The Betway player successfully predicted the outcome of eleven games across the UEFA Nation’s League, Japanese League and a host of others.



He joins a long list of top winners on Betway like Kwakye T. who also won GHC 30,000 last week in the F1 Promo (Azerbaijan GP Edition).