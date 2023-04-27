Publish contract details of your sponsorship deals - GFA Exco Member tells Kotoko management

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Frederick Acheampong has asked the management of Asante Kotoko to publish the contract details of all their sponsorship deals.



Frederick Acheampong asked the Kotoko management to render accounts about the finances of the club since they took over.



The seasoned journalist who claimed that the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management team came to Asante Kotoko on the back of falsehood urged them to publish the contractual agreements with CEEK, and other sponsors.



"Sometimes I don't want to talk but I'm saying this, they (Kotoko management) should publish the contract details of Seek. They should publish the accounts including all the money that came from that deal," Frederick Acheampong said on Kumasi-based Kessben FM monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



He added that people were only quiet about the supposed falsehood being peddled by the Asante Kotoko management because they felt they were doing some good work for the brand Asante Kotoko.



"They should render accounts on the contract duration of Seek and other sponsors. You came on the basis of lies and we won't allow this to continue. People didn't say anything because they felt you were doing some good."







