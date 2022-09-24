Proud moment making my international debut – Tariq Lamptey

Sports News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is excited to have made his international debut for Ghana and calls it a "proud moment."



Lamptey, who earlier this year switched from England to Ghana, entered the game against Brazil in the second half.



The former England youth international performed admirably, but Ghana lost 3-0 as a result of a Brazilian first-half barrage.



"Proud moment making my international debut, thank you for all the support," Lamptey wrote on Twitter.



Brazil dominated the first half, with Tottenham striker Richarlison scoring a brace after Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos gave Brazil the lead by nodding home a ninth-minute corner from Raphinha.



Ghana’s next match is against Nicaragua, and Addo’s men are expected to defeat the minnows in Spain easily.