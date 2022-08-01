Proud father Jay-Jay Okocha celebrates his daughter as she graduates from Law School

Sports News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African football legend, Austine Jay-Jay Okocha has praised his first daughter, Danielle for graduating from Law School.



Danielle Okocha, the young content creator, socialite, and entrepreneur is now a certified Lawyer and can practice law after graduating from Law School.



Jay-Jay Okocha who took to social media to tell the world about how proud he is, shared a photo of Danielle, his wife, son, and himself at a graduation ceremony.



Without mentioning the institution that her daughter graduated from, Jay-Jay Okocha wrote on Instagram "Congratulations to my darling daughter, we are so proud of you."



The post attracted many comments as some former African footballers namely, Adaeze Yobo, Amaru Kanu, Daniel Amokachi, and Khalilou Fadiga all congratulated Danielle.



Jay-Jay Okocha is a one-time African Cup of Nations winner (1994) and a three-time CAF Footballer of the Year nominee.





JE/KPE