Prosper Ogum apologizes to Kotoko fans after President's Cup defeat

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, has apologized to the supporters of the club following their defeat to Hearts of Oak on Friday night.



The Porcupine Warriors were defeated 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the 2022 President's Cup.



After a 0-0 first half, Hearts of Oak broke the deadlock through Afriyie Barnieh.



However, Kotoko responded after Samuel Boateng was introduced but with a minute left on the clock, winger Patrick Razak scored the winner to clinch the ultimate.



Following the defeat, Dr Ogum in a tweet apologized to the fans and promised to bounce back stronger.



"Sorry we couldn’t win the President’s Cup. Your support of the team has been exceptional this season. Thank you Kotoko supporters. We shall bounce back,” Dr. Ogum tweeted.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will be hoping to keep the fine form intact when they travel to Bechem United on Tuesday in the matchday 19 games in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghanan Premier League campaign.



