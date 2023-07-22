Prosper Ogum, Kwasi Appiah spotted at Adako Jachie ahead of Otumfuo’s visit

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly appointed Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum together with former Black Stars trainer James Kwasi Appiah were both spotted at the Adako Jachie Sports Complex on Saturday, July 22.



On Friday, July 2, Asante Kotoko owner, Otumfuo Nana OseiTutu II, held an important meeting with the club’s former players and supporters at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



From the many issues discussed on Friday, July 21, it emerged that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will today tour the training facility alongside some club legends, supporters’ leadership, and other stakeholders.



The visit is to enable the King to get first-hand knowledge about the ongoing work at the facility.



During the meeting, Otumfuo entrusted former Black Stars head coach, Kwasi Appiah, with the responsibility of finding a new head coach to lead the Porcupine Warriors. The discussions primarily focused on strategizing for success in the upcoming seasons.



Kotoko has been without a substantive head coach since the sacking of Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo in March this year with Abdulai Gazale taking over the role on the interim for the rest of the 2022/23 season.



LSN/BB