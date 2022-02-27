Prosper Narteh names Asante Kotoko starting XI for Dreams FC clash

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has named his lineup to face Dreams FC on Sunday, February 2022.



Ogum has made two changes in his team that face Hearts of Oak last week.



Charles Owusu replaces Imoro Ibrahim on the left side of defense whiles Justice Blay replaces Mudasiru Salifu.



Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad maintains his spot alongside Augustine Ayapong

, Abdul Ganiu and Yuissif Mubarik.



In midfield, Sheriff Mohammed and Richmond Lamptey will form a midfield trio with Blay. While George Mfegue, Franck Etouga and Dickson Afoakwa lead the attack in a 4-3-4 system.



The match is set to kickoff at 3:00OM



Full line up below



Ibrahim Danlad (GK), Abdul Ganiyu (C), Mubarik Yussif, Augustine Agyapong, Charles Owusu, Sherrif Mohammed, Justice Blay, Georges Mfegue, Franck Etouga, Richmond Lamptey, Dickson Afoakwa.