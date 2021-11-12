Prosper Narteh makes four changes in Kotoko lineup to face Bibiani Gold Stars

Sports News of Friday, 12 November 2021

• Richard Boadu starts for Kotoko



• Prosper Narteh makes changes in the line-up for Gold Stars clash



• Asante Kotoko visit Bibiani Gold Stars at Dun's Park



Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh has made four changes to his squad that defeated Bechem United last weekend as the team prepares to face Bibiani Gold Stars at the Dun's Park this afternoon.



New signings Richard Boadu, Maxwell Agyemang and Isaac Oppong are all set for a full debut while Andrews Appau returns to the starting eleven for the first time this season.



Agyemang replaces captain Ismail Ganiyu who has been called up to the Black Stars with Appau also replacing Mubarick Yusif in the heart of defense.



Boadu in midfield will sit at the base with Richmond Lamptey and Mudasiru Salifu playing right in front of him. Oppong who has impressed in the last two games as a substitute takes Joseph Amoako's place in the line-up.



Fabio Gama has been pushed wide as Samuel Boateng lead the attack.



Full line up



Razak Abalora; Christopher Nettey, Andrews Appau, Maxwell Agyemang, Patrick Asmah; Richard Boadu, Richamond Lamptey, Mudasiru Salifu; Fabio Gama, Isaac Oppong, Samuel Oppong.





