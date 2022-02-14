Prosper Narteh heap praises on Cameroonian forward Frank Mbella

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has eulogized Cameroonian striker following his outstanding performance for the club.



Mbella who joined the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the 2021/22 campaign has been impressive scoring 11 goals from 12 games.



He was delight to watch when Kotoko defeated Accra Lions 3-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium last Saturday.



The enterprising forward bagged a hattrick to propel Kotoko to victory and it was his second hattrick of the season.



Speaking after the game, the former WAFA coach described Mbella as a super player for his outstanding display.



“You know him already he is a super player. I don’t know what to tell him but congratulations to him” he said after the game.



Mbella finished the first round as the top scorer in the domestic top-flight.