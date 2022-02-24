Prosper Narteh has proven he is a great coach - Don Bortey

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts draw 0-0 with Kotoko



Samuel Boadu rues missed chances against Kotoko



Prosper Ogum praises Hearts of Oak performance



Former Hearts of Oak star Bernard Don Bortey has hailed Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum following his impressive performance with the Porcupine Warriors.



Ogum, who joined Kotoko at the start of the 2021 Ghana Premier League season, has been impressive after leading the team to the top of the league log in the first round.



Bortey, who is currently inoto coaching, eulogized the former WAFA coach, describing him as one of the brilliant coaches in the country.



“I have followed the league and I think Asante Kotoko is doing well because they had a good preparation. Prosper Narteh has proven he is a great coach. He has gotten the materials at Kotoko and has been able to make good use of it, so I will congratulate him”



“I don’t even remember the last time a club accumulated such points in the first round. It happened during our time with Hearts of oak, so let's see if Ogum and Kotoko can break it," he said in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM.



Bortey has tipped Hearts of Oak to win the Ghana Premier League this season as well.