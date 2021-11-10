Prosper Narteh explains why Richard Boadu 'Agadas' is yet to start for Kotoko

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Ogum Narteh has explained his decision to bench the club's top signing, Richard Boadu, in the first two GPL games.



According to the gaffer, he doesn't want to play the former Medeama SC midfielder out of position due to the teams' squad depth.



The highly-rated midfielder who joined Kotoko during the off-season transfer window is yet to make his full debut after two games, which has left some fans wondering.



Boadu has had some minutes for the club in wins over Dreams FC and Bcehem United.



"For 'Agadas' (Richard Boadu) coming in, I think we have depth in the team, and when you have depth in the team, you make sure that you rotate the players intelligently. So that you don't have players playing in unnatural positions on the field... making it very difficult for them to play. So, I don't want him to play out of position; that's why I keep him on the bench," Narteh said after Kotoko's 2-0 victory over Bechem.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko faces Bibiani Gold Stars in an away fixture on Friday, November 12, as the Porcupine Warriors look to extend their winning streak.