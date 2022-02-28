Prosper Narteh explains why Kotoko had a bad game against Dreams FC

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Kotoko begin GPL second round with win over Dreams FC



Franck Etouga nets brace in Kotoko's win against Dreams





Kotoko extend lead at top of GPL table with WK18 victory



Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has explained why his side had to squeeze a win in a difficult match against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Dreams had a dominant performance, creating lots of chances but could not score while Kotoko did the needful in the dying embers to tilt the game in their favour.



Speaking after the game, Ogum explained how his defensive shape gave Dreams FC control.



“I think we lost the balance in defense in terms of our structure and shape at the back and we gave them a lot of 1v1 situations, created a lot of spaces for them which we didn’t cover so as a technically good side like Dreams you expect them to use those spaces so that was why around those times we were caught but then I think later with Sherrif (Mohammed) going there it brought some stability and we were able to keep to our shape,” he said at post match.



Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella who struggled in the opening half scored a brace that handed the Porcupines the win.



The manager further explained why the league's top scorer struggled in the first half.



“I think in the first half he was not getting the needed supplies even in the second half the supplies did not really come. I mean typical of a good marksman he just had one opening and he was able to create that penalty and he was able to score too so I think in the first half the supplies were not going to him and even the chances were not going to him at the right time and at the right place, and it gave Dreams the opportunity to clear their lines and cover quickly,” he noted.



Kotoko after the win have extended their lead at the top of the table to 10 points as second-place Bechem United lost to Medeama.



The Reds have hit the ground running in the last lap of the season are currently on 40 points after 18 matches.