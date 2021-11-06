Prosper Narteh Ogum announces Kotoko squad for Bechem United tie

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021
Source: footballghana.com
Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has announced a 20-man squad list for Asante Kotoko's home match against Bechem United.
The Porcupine Warriors will host the Haunters at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the matchday 2 fixtures of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.
Cameroonian striker George Mfegue Omgba has been handed a nod in the squad list as Evans Adomako, Andy Kumi and Emmanuel Keyekeh have been dropped from the match-day squad list.
The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT on Sunday.
Below is the Asante Kotoko 20-man squad list:
1. Razak Abalora
2. Kwame Baah
3. Christopher Nettey
4. Samuel Appiah
5. Patrick Asmah
6. Ibrahim Imoro
7. Abdul Ganiyu
8. Yussif Mubarik
9. Maxwell Agyemang
10. Mudasiru Salifu
11. Fabio Gama
12. Richmond Lamptey
13. Richard Boadu
14. Stephen Amankona
15. Joseph Amoako
16. Sherif Mohammed
17. Isaac Oppong
18. George Mfegue
19. Samuel Boateng
20. Dickson Afoakwa
