Prosper Narteh Ogum announces Kotoko squad for Bechem United tie

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has announced a 20-man squad list for Asante Kotoko's home match against Bechem United.



The Porcupine Warriors will host the Haunters at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the matchday 2 fixtures of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.



Cameroonian striker George Mfegue Omgba has been handed a nod in the squad list as Evans Adomako, Andy Kumi and Emmanuel Keyekeh have been dropped from the match-day squad list.



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT on Sunday.



Below is the Asante Kotoko 20-man squad list:



1. Razak Abalora

2. Kwame Baah

3. Christopher Nettey

4. Samuel Appiah

5. Patrick Asmah

6. Ibrahim Imoro

7. Abdul Ganiyu

8. Yussif Mubarik

9. Maxwell Agyemang

10. Mudasiru Salifu

11. Fabio Gama

12. Richmond Lamptey

13. Richard Boadu

14. Stephen Amankona

15. Joseph Amoako

16. Sherif Mohammed

17. Isaac Oppong

18. George Mfegue

19. Samuel Boateng

20. Dickson Afoakwa



