Prophet TB Joshua: Wetin Facebook do im Page afta accuse of hate speech

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Afta YouTube bin shutdown Prophet TB Joshua channel on top accuse of Hate speech, tori don land say Facebook don follow di same route.



Dis na as tori bin spread say Nigerian popular pastor and healer bin speak against di platform afta im post deliverance video wey show am dey pursue 'gay spirit' comot from pipo bodi.



However, di Church Facebook Page wey dem dey call Prophet TB Joshua Ministries with ova five million followers still dey gidigba.



Wetin Facebook bin do na as dem comot all di video wey im post to deliver pipo from wetin im call "di spirit of woman".



Facebook tok-tok pesin tok say dem no dey allow attacks on pipo on top sexual orientation or gender identity, and da one include content wey promote conversion therapy services.



Tori be say di church YouTube page bin get multiple videos wey see di preacher dey comot gay and lesbianism spirit from pipo.



Di tori start as one joinbodi, openDemocracy bin report dis content give various platforms wed aim dey part of dia community guidelines.



Howeva, di Ministry for dia Facebook Page tok say dem no dey do hate speech atall, at all.



Dem tok say, "We strongly dey against all forms of hate speech. We don get long and fruitful relationship with YouTube and tink say dem make dia decision too fast."



Prophet TB Joshua na one of di most popular pastors for Nigeria for di miracles im dey perform and im be di Head Pastor for di Synagogue Church Of All Nations.



