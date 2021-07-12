Prophet Badu Kobi gives 2nd embarrassing prophecy about England winning Euros

Sports News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Badu Kobi has for the second time in two days given a false prophecy about teams winning final matches across two continents.



Badu Kobi had earlier prophesied that Brazil would win the Copa America title ahead of Argentina but that proved to be false as Lionel Messi led his charges to beat Brazil at the Maricana Stadium thanks to an Angel Di Maria strike.



However, hours after the first prophecy failed to materialize, Kobi delivered another divine prophecy during his sermon on Sunday, stating that England would defeat Italy to win Euro 2020.



According to him, he saw the favour of God was upon Gareth Southgate's men who were set to beat Italy.



"Today, England will beat Italy," Prophet Badu Kobi said on Sunday, hours before the final match at Wembley.



"I will say it again. That is the work of a prophet. Keep saying what God is saying."



However, after at the end of the fixture which went into extra time after a 1 - 1 score in normal time, it was Roberto Mancini's Italy who triumphed 3-2 on penalties to win the tournament.



The man of God has since been subjected to public ridicule after his two cross-continental predictions all proved false.



