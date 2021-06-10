Prominent sports personalities who have visited Akufo-Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

• The presidency has in the past hosted a number of prominent sportsmen



• The lastest being Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi who met the president on June 7



• Most of the personalities have visited after excelling in their sports



Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi was a guest at the presidency on June 7 when he met paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The player was accompanied by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and other members of the football fraternity.



During the visit, Akufo-Addo added his voice to calls for Hudson-Odoi to consider switching allegiance to represent Ghana instead of the English national team, which he has represented at junior levels.



The player has remained mute about the idea even though he has been omitted from the England team preparing for the Euro 2020 tournament.



The UEFA Champions League winner is not the first sportsman to visit the presidency, GhanaWeb looks back at some prominent sportsmen and women who have had the honour of meeting with the president.



Callum Hudson Odoi – Chelsea FC star





Chelsea & England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi paid a courtesy call on Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday as he continues his holiday in the West African country.



Akufo-Addo urged the winger, born in England to Ghanaian parents, to switch int allegiance to Ghana. pic.twitter.com/Tqf6J9Sten — Prince Narkortu Teye (@PNTeye) June 7, 2021

"Isaac Dogboe, the WBO Interim Super Bantamweight Champion, was at the Presidency, on Tuesday, 9th January, 2018, to present the title he won against his Mexican opponent, Cesar Juarez, on Saturday, 6th January, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.-" President Akufo-Addo pic.twitter.com/Ibf0qkurPa — Sarfo Jnr ® (@SarfoJnr1) January 9, 2018

Isaac Dogboe, the WBO Interim Super Bantamweight Champion at the time, was at the Presidency, on Tuesday, 9th January, 2018, to present the title he won against his Mexican opponent, Cesar Juarez, on Saturday, 6th January, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.On Monday, 28th May, 2018, Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana’s Skeleton slider at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, was at the Jubilee House to pay a courtesy call on the presdient.On Thursday, 30th May, 2019, WWE star, Kofi Sarkodie-Mensah, popularly known as 'Kofi Kingston', paid a courtesy call on Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House.His visit to Ghana was in response to the proclamation of year, 2019, as the "Year of Return", as government sought to solidify our relations with descendants of Africa in the Americas and the Caribbean.Mukarama Abdulai, captain of the Black Maidens at the FIFA U-17 tournament held in Uruguay, was at Jubilee House on Thursday, 20th June, 2019, to present the Golden Boot and the Adidas Bronze Ball she won to the president.She is Ghana's all-time top scorer in a Women's World Cup competition.