Prominent sports personalities who have visited Akufo-Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021
• The presidency has in the past hosted a number of prominent sportsmen
• The lastest being Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi who met the president on June 7
• Most of the personalities have visited after excelling in their sports
Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi was a guest at the presidency on June 7 when he met paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The player was accompanied by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and other members of the football fraternity.
During the visit, Akufo-Addo added his voice to calls for Hudson-Odoi to consider switching allegiance to represent Ghana instead of the English national team, which he has represented at junior levels.
The player has remained mute about the idea even though he has been omitted from the England team preparing for the Euro 2020 tournament.
The UEFA Champions League winner is not the first sportsman to visit the presidency, GhanaWeb looks back at some prominent sportsmen and women who have had the honour of meeting with the president.
Callum Hudson Odoi – Chelsea FC star
Chelsea & England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi paid a courtesy call on Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday as he continues his holiday in the West African country.— Prince Narkortu Teye (@PNTeye) June 7, 2021
Akufo-Addo urged the winger, born in England to Ghanaian parents, to switch int allegiance to Ghana. pic.twitter.com/Tqf6J9Sten
"Isaac Dogboe, the WBO Interim Super Bantamweight Champion, was at the Presidency, on Tuesday, 9th January, 2018, to present the title he won against his Mexican opponent, Cesar Juarez, on Saturday, 6th January, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.-" President Akufo-Addo pic.twitter.com/Ibf0qkurPa— Sarfo Jnr ® (@SarfoJnr1) January 9, 2018