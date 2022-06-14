Profile of Manaf Nurudeen: Ghana’s sensational goalkeeper

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Ghana’s Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was discovered by Joshua Awuah, popularly known as “Ayoba”, a well-known talent developer in Nima, Accra.



Following his discovery, the young Manaf was made to join Senegalese team, Aspire Academy as an outfield player. It was during the academy that his goalkeeping exploits were discovered.



After a short spell at Aspire Academy, Manaf Nurudeen signed for Belgium side KAS Eupen where he played for the youth team.



It was during the goalkeeper's stay with the youth team of Eupen that he earned an invitation to join Ghana’s u-20 side for the AFCON tournament in 2019.



The highly-rated shot stopper was Ghana's first choice at the 2019 U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger.



After his return from the tournament, Manaf Nurudeen was promoted to Eupen’s senior team and made his debut for the club in their 1–1 draw with Waasland-Beveren.



In September 2021, at the age of 22, Manaf Nurudeen earned his first call-up to the Ghana national team for the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa and was an unused substitute in all the matches.



On January 5, 2022, the goalkeeper played his debut match for the Black Stars in their 3–0 friendly loss to Algeria.



Manaf Nurudeen conceded one goal in that match before he was substituted after the first half.



Despite being part of Ghana’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Manaf Nurudeen did not make any appearance for the country.



The young goalie was then called for Ghana’s 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria and the opening matches for the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers, yet he was an unused substitute for that match.



Manaf Nurudeen’s second match for the Black Stars came in the game against Chile in the Kirin Cup tournament 3rd place match.



The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in open play as the Black Stars played with nine men.



Manaf Nurudeen made two great saves in the penalty shootout to hand Ghana victory over Chile in the match.



Following his performance against Chile, many football fans in the country have called for his inclusion in the Black Stars in the next matches to boost his confidence.



Although the mystery about Manaf Nurudeen’s helmet is unknown, the goalkeeper has been likened to former Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Cech.



