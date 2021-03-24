Profile of Haliru Hababa: New Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service Profile

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Haliru Nababa wey President Muhammadu Buhari nominate as di Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service don collect Nigeria Senate confirmation.



Nababa confirmation dey come one month afta President Buhari appoint am for di position and write to di Senate in February for im confirmation.



Lawmakers confam di Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service afta di report of di Senate Committee on Interior screen am.



Di Chairman of di committee, Kashim Shettima (APC, Borno Central), wey present di report tell di Senate say di committee don conclude say oga Nababa dey suitable for di position and dem no receive any petition against am.



"Di Nominee get di educational qualification wey match di position; di nominee no dey any political party, di nominee dey within di age bracket for di recommendation," Senator Shettima add join.



Haliru Nababa profile



Haliru Nababa na di current Controller General of di Nigerian Correctional Service.



He come from Sokoto state and dem born am for December 15 1964.



E get im primary education for Demonstration Primary School for 1975.



Afta dat, he enrol for Government Secondary School, Tangaza whee e get im West African School Certificate for 1980.



He graduate from Usman Dan Fodiyo University for Sokoto where e get im Bachelors Degree for history and e get Diploma in Criminology from 1988 and 1996.



Career



Haliru Nababa join di correctional service, formerly known as Nigerian Prisons Service, (NPS) for 1990 as Assistant Superintendent of Prisons.



Nababa begin rise through di ranks till e reach di rank of Assistant Controller General of Corrections for 2018.



Until im new appointment, oga Nababa na di Head of di Directorate of Finance and Accounts.



For February, President Muhammadu Buhari appoint am as di new Controller General of di Nigerian Correctional Service.