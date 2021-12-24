Professional Ladies Holiday tennis tournament underway

Tennis News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: ghanatennis.org

The maiden edition of the Professional Ladies Holiday Tournament has commenced and will end on Saturday 18th December. The weeklong program is being held at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.



The event began with the 2021 Accra Seniors Open ladies Champion Tracy Ampah ousting Ashaiman based Lawrencia Aghoghorbia 6-2,7-6(8). Naa Shika Mckorley walloped Helena Hammond 6-0, 6-0.



Tournament No.1 seed Annette Cruickshank also welcomed Winneba-based Naa Ankrah with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Naa Anyema Mckorley overcame Eugenia Asigri 6-4, 6-4.



Day two of tournament saw Tracy Ampah maintaining her fine form as she defeated Interplast Open champion Yvonne Bruce Tagoe 6-3, 6-2 after beating Yvonne earlier at the Accra Seniors Open finals.



Naa Shika Mckorley took 45 minutes to win her second round-robin match as she defeated Oriaku Chidinma 6-0, 6-3. Winneba-based Naa Aloena Ankrah performed well with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Vanessa Akuaku after losing her first match.



Speaking to ghanatennis.org Tournament Director Isaac Kwame Dapaah said, 'I am really impressed with the level of play of these ladies.



'This is the maiden edition, and so far it's progressing smoothly especially with the matches; it has been only two days and we have already witnessed some eye catching matches.'



The ladies championship was organized by Mansa Gold with support from First Athletic Bank, Tennis Foundation Ghana, Second Serve Tennis Shop, Babolat, Blue Skies and Bird Cage.



Organizers believe that with the tournament becoming a regular feature on the Ghanaian tennis calendar, it would add to the development of the sport in the country.



