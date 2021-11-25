Prof Twumasi forced Martha Bissah to sign the apology - Athlete's guardian discloses

Sports News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Martha Bissah suspended from the GAA



Bissah accused the GAA of extortion



Martha Bissah has appologied to the GAA





Kweku Nimo, guardian of highly-rated Ghanaian athlete, Martha Bissah has revealed that National Sports Authority chairman, Patrick Twumasi forced Bissah to sign an apology to the Ghana Athletic Association(GAA).



Bissah was suspended indefinitely in 2016 for claiming that the GAA demanded money from her while working on a scholarship to the United State after her impressive show at the Youth Olympics in China in 2014, where she won gold.



The association led by Professor Francis Dodoo found the accusations insolent and demanded an apology before lifting the ban.



The US-based athlete eventually issued the long-awaited apology to the GAA on Wednesday, November 24.



However, Bissah's guardian has said the content of the letter was written by Prof Twumasi and thus he, Kwaku Nimo, had no knowledge about it.



“To be very frank with you, I have no knowledge about this letter. The truth of the matter is that Professor Twumasi and his people at the NSA wrote the letter for Martha Bissah to sign, and that has been confirmed by Martha Bissah. Martha has confirmed that they gave her the letter and she signed it. This also has been confirmed by the Personal Assistant to the National Sports Authority boss on the telephone” he told Starr FM.





He added, “Prof Twumasi did not inform me as a guardian, he did not inform Ambassador George Lutterodt, he did not inform Mr Randy Randolf who we went with but passed behind us and dealt with Martha Bissah. He did not show good faith in the discussion."



Nimo added that Bissah was forced to sign.



“They convinced Martha Bissah to sign the letter. In our visit, he gave Martha Bissah a thousand Ghana Cedis so I believe Martha has been compromised. In my conversation with Martha last night, Martha claims and still says she stands by what she said about Francis Dodoo and the GAA,” he added.