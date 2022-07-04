Produce your own Odoi, Nketiah and Lamptey’s - Nana Yaw Amponsah tells GFA

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

The C.E.O of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has urged the Ghana Football Association to focus on investing in juvenile players across the country.



According to the football administrator, the likes of Chelsea’s Callum Hudson Odoi, Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey and Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal were teenagers when Ghana played at their second World Cup in 2010.



Following the success that came along with reaching the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Nana Yaw Amponsah noted that the country should have invested in young players to aid in the development and transitioning of the team.



He sought to argue that the country failed to build a legacy to invest in the next crop of players for the national team and are now at a crossroad of convincing the players to ditch England and play for Ghana.



Callum Hudson Odoi, Tariq Lamptey and Eddie Nketiah were discovered in England and played for their youth teams.



Nana Yaw Amponsah made the statements after winning the CEO of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards for the second time.



