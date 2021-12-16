'Prodigal son' Gladson Awako makes the difference for Hearts against Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Defending Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak recorded their first win of the season at five attempts in their match day 8 clash against Elmina Sharks on Wednesday.



After suffering successive heartaches in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup against North African sides, Hearts turned their attention to the domestic game.



Interesting it was the 'prodigal son' Gladson Awako who gave Hearts the only goal and the winner after playing for the club for the first time since joining Hearts from Great Olympics 111 days ago.



Awako was introduced into the game as a second half substitute around the 69th minute for his Hearts debut and he got the winner for his new side.



After a goalless first half where both teams neutralized each other, it appeared the game was heading to a stalemate before Awako conjured his magic with that long range strike from the edge of the box.



Awako's lone strike made the difference as Hearts of Oak recorded the first win of the campaign.



