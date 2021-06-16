Priscila Tsegah: Murder of 23 year old student journalist for hotel room dey shock Ghanaians

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Details of how hotel workers find de body of 23-year-old student journalist inside hotel dey shock Ghanaians.



Last month, missing reports of de student, Priscila Tsegah start dey circulate on social media after de family notice she no dey come home for days.



Later de family receive anonymous call say he like dema daughter be murder victim for some hotel.



Police carry de body by time family learn of de murder, but dem no fit identify de lady sake of she no get any identification card until de family follow up confirm who she be.



Details wey dey emerge be say de student journalist check into one hotel plus her female friend for two days according to eyewitnesses for de hotel.



But e be only her friend wey check out of de hotel on de second day.



As de friend go check out, she allegedly wear de deceased en dress, carry her bag and ID cards all go.



Dis lady san lock de door of de hotel wey she lef plus de keys, so after hotel workers notice she lef plus de keys.



Dem open de door plus spare key only to see de girl lying naked inside pool of blood.



After dem alert police, security officials discover dem knife am in de abdomen naked.



Ghana Police start dey investigate de matter, but dem release CCTV footage of de two friends to aid with investigations.



One of de family members of de lady, Price Tsegah reveal say de family dey suspect de friend who lodge de hotel plus her.



But so far police no name any major suspect in relation to de murder.



