Princilla Adubea’s 50th minute goal gives Real Racing Féminas victory in Spain

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Prolific Ghanaian striker, Princilla Adubea, has bagged her second goal of the season for her Santander side, Real Racing Féminas.



Adubea frontlined Ghana Black Queens against Super Falcons of Nigeria in Accra last month during the 2022 African Women Cup Of Nations (AWCON) qualifier, even though the win wasn’t enough certification for the Queens .



The Ghanaian striker now has a total of two goals and three assists for her Spanish side.



Match Day 6 saw the “Highlanders” , Real Racing Féminas , host the “Red and whites” thus ; Atletico Femini B in the Liga Reto Iberdrola at the Santa Ana stadium.



Laura Rodríguez opened the score line with her 28” minute goal for Atleti Femini B , a short term equalizer by Silvia Martínez at the 38” minute ended the first half of the game on a 1:1 score line.



Adubea’s ultimate 50” minute goal saved the day with a triumphant win over the “Red and whites”



