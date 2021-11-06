Prince Tagoe reacts to Afena Gyan’s Black Stars call up

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe believes Felix Afena-Gyan’s call up into the national team for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa is too early.



The 18-year-old who plies his trade for AS Roma was named among the 28-man squad released by Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac for the two crucial games this month.



Afena-Gyan has featured twice in the Serie A this season following his outstanding performance for the AS Roma U-19 team.



His impressive run of form caught the eye of Roma’s coach Jose Mourinho who fielded him against Cagliari and AC Milan in the Serie A.



Reacting to his call-up, Prince Tagoe noted Afena-Gyan’s qualities but said he should not be rushed into the national team as a youngster.



“Felix is a good lad obviously but we should not rush him,” former Hoffenheim striker Tagoe, who represented Ghana at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations and 2010 World Cup, told Angel TV.



“This is not a friendly match but crucial World Cup qualifiers. Just a small issue can destabilize him.



“Let’s leave him to find his feet at Roma. We can invite him later.”



