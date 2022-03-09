Prince Tagoe backs Muntari’s return for Black Stars game against Nigeria

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe is backing Hearts of Oak star Sulley Muntari to make a return into the Black Stars ahead of the Nigeria clash in the World Cup play-off later this month.



The Black Stars will play the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Interim coach Otto Addo is yet to announce his squad for the games against Nigeria later this month but Footballghana.com understand Schlupp has been called up for the game.



Speaking on Angel TV monitored by Footballghana.com, the former Hearts of Oak star who is impressed with the performance of Muntari in the Ghana Premier League has clamored for his inclusion for the Nigeria game.



According to him, the former AC Milan star return into the national team goes beyond football reasons.



“Every coach has his strategy but I don’t know that off Otto Addo, if I were to be the coach of the Black Stars, I will just keep Muntari in the team for certain reason. Maybe, there might be some difficulties in the course of the game where Muntari’s services will be needed”



“I believe in him and knows what he can do. Inviting Muntari back into the Black Stars goes beyond football reasons” he said.