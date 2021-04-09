Prince Philip dead: Queen Elizabeth husband don die at di age of 99, Buckingham Palace don announce

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 9 April 2021

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II husband, don die at di age of 99, Buckingham Palace don announce.



Buckingham Palace say: "Na with deep sorrow naim Her Majesty The Queen announce di death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



"His Royal Highness passe away peacefully dis morning for Windsor Castle."



Boris Johnson say e "inspire di lives of countless young people".



Speaking for Downing Street, di prime minister add say: "E help to carry di Royal Family and di monarchy so dat e remain institution wey dey vital to di balance and happiness of our national life."



Mr Johnson say e receive di news of di duke's death "with great sadness".



"Prince Philip earn di affection of generations here for di United Kingdom, across di Commonwealth, and around di world," e tok.



Paying tribute to di duke role as di longest serving consort in history, Mr Johnson also remember Prince Philip as one of di last surviving pipo wey fight Second World War.



"From dat experience, e come out with ethic of service wey e apply throughout di unprecedented changes of di post-War era," Mr Johnson tok.



"Like di expert carriage driver wey e be, e help to steer di Royal Family and the monarchy so dat e remain institution wey dey vital to di balance and happiness of our national life."



