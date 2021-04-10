Prince Philip: Gun salutes dey planned across UK afta Duke of Edinburgh die at di age of 99

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Gun salutes to mark di death of di Duke of Edinburgh dey due to take place later across di UK, in Gibraltar and from warships at sea.



Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II husband of 73 years, die on Friday.



At di age of 99, e be di longest-serving royal consort in British history.



Obituary: HRH di Duke of Edinburgh



Saluting batteries go fire 41 rounds at one round every minute from 12:00 BST inside cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, di Ministry of Defence tok



Royal Navy ships for sea, including HMS Diamond and HMS Montrose, go also fire di salute, as tribute to di duke, wey serve as naval officer during World War Two and also bin hold, among oda titles, di office of Lord High Admiral.



Di salutes go dey broadcast online and on TV, and di public dey encouraged to observe dem from home.



Den on Monday, di House of Commons go come back from recess one day earlier and sit to allow MPs pay dia tributes to di duke.



Dem neva announce date for di funeral. Union and national flags go fly for half-mast for all government buildings until 8am UK time on di day afta di funeral.



Di Queen don begin to consider changes to di funeral and ceremonial plans, sake of I current goment advice and social distance guidelines.



