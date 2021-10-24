You are here: HomeSports2021 10 24Article 1386784

Sports News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Prince Opoku Agyemang wins Medeama Best forward of the season

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Medeama striker Prince Opoku Agyemang Medeama striker Prince Opoku Agyemang

Striker Prince Opoku Agyemang was named Medeama SC’s Best Forward for the 2020/21 season during an award gala held at the plush Luxury Touch Hotel in Tarkwa on Friday night.

The 29-year-old warded off competition from Burkina Faso international Ahmed Toure and Joseph Tetteh Zutah to sweep the ultimate.

Opoku, nicknamed the Prince of Goals, scored 11 goals and provided two assists in a combined 18 Premier League and two FA Cup matches on his return to the club at the start of the second half of the season.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment