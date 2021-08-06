Prince Obeng Ampem scores as HNK Rijeka hold Hibernian in Europa Conference League

Sports News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Prince Obeng Ampem scored his second goal in Europa Conference League qualifications on Thursday when HNK Rijeka drew away.



Ampem netted his side's only goal as they held Scottish side Hibernian FC to a 1-1 stalemate in the first leg of the penultimate round.



The 23-year-old attacker opened the scoring of the match at the Easter Road in Edinburgh in the 61st minute to put Rijeka ahead.



Hibernian drew level six minutes later through Martin Boyle.



Ghana U23 forward Issah Abass also featured for Rijeka.



The Croatian side will host the 2nd leg of the qualifiers next week at the Stadion HNK Rijeka.



Ampem has now scored two goals in three Europa Conference League matches in the season.