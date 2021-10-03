Prince Obeng Ampem on the scoresheet for Rijeka

Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Prince Obeng Ampem scored his second of the season in the Croatian league on Saturday in a nine-goal thriller as HNK Rijeka won away.



Rijeka came from a goal down to claim an emphatic 6-3 victory over Istra 1961 in the round 11 fixture.



The hosts got their noses in front in the 18th minute through Joao Pedro Silva but the lead didn't take long for Anton Kresic to level for Rijeka six minutes later.



The visitors took the advantage in the 32nd minute through Domagoj Pavicic.



Pavicic scored again few minutes before Haris Vuckic increased the tally four minutes from the interval.



Ampem got his name of the scoresheet just seven minutes after recess as he connected a pass from Robert Muric.



Mahmoud Abdallahi and Mateo Lisica reduced the deficit for Istra as they scored in the 60th and 77th minutes respectively.



Rijeka sealed the massive victory with five minutes to full-time when Denis Busnja put the icing on the cake to send the visitors to the top of the standings.



Ampem has netted 4 goals and provided 3 assists in 16 appearances in all competitions for Rijeka this campaign.